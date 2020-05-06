Last day for Waterloo
spring yard debris pick up is Friday
The last day for the Waterloo spring loose leaf and yard debris pick up will be Friday, May 8. Loose leaves should be at the curb line and the garden debris on the curb; if the materials are not by the curb by 6 a.m., it will not be picked up. Those whose leaves and yard debris is not picked up will have to haul it to the city’s compost site at Firemen’s Park.
Schools continue to offer meals
The Waterloo and Marshall public schools are still providing breakfast and lunch bundles to students. Waterloo families can sign up for weekly pick up on Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. at the elementary school entrance by contacting Laurie Billingsley at billingsleyl@waterloo.k12.wi.us or 920-478-3633 ext. 4201 or Elizabeth Gould (se habla espanol) at goulde@waterloo.k12.wi.us or 920-478-3633 ext. 2440. Please provide the name, grade and teacher for each child receiving a bundle. Marshall families can pick up meals at the elementary school entrance Mondays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Sign up by Saturday at noon on the district’s website, https://www.marshallschools.org/index.cfm; the order form link is near the bottom of the page.
MAHS challenges people to find cache
Marshall Area Historical Society has hidden its first of many geocache. The group chosen sites that highlight the best (and worst) of the Marshall area. Be the “First to Find” our first cache. Log your find on the Geocachers.com site; accounts on the site are free. Geocaching is a fun sport that’s played every day, all over the world. Folks hide a cache, post the coordinates or clues to the location and hunters go find it. When found find it, sign a log book to show you really found it, then take a piece of “swag” (a little trinket) from the container. Then close it up and re-hide it at the same location. Add a few leaves, sticks, or branches to camouflage it.
Food pantry remains open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. Visitors will need to register at the door of the pantry and tell volunteers what items they need to pick up. A volunteer will then fill up the order for the visitors, who are to remain outside the door of the pantry to limit the number of people entering the facility. Pantry coordinator Todd Schultz said families should only send one person to register at the door. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Lions offering grocery delivery
Area residents ages 65 and older and those with immunity-related medical conditions can have their grocery orders from Piggly Wiggly delivered for free by the members of the Marshall Lions Club. Shoppers can place their orders online and in the comments section, enter Marshall Lions to Deliver and a phone number. Call Lion Dennis Riley at 608-235-4453 to coordinate delivery or for more information.
KJM hosting online story time
During its temporary closure, the Karl Junginger Memorial Library is offering online story time, Mondays at 10 a.m. Pajama story time will be Thursdays at 6 p.m. The videos can be watched on the library’s Facebook page or through the library website: https://www.waterloo.lib.wi.us/youth-and-family-programs. These videos will be available temporarily.
