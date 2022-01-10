MONDAY — Pepper steak, baked potato, peas and carrots, cinnamon roll, pear slices, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, Alexander torte, apple slices, French bread

WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, pickled beet salad, peanut butter cookie, tropical fruit salad, sliced fruit

THURSDAY — BBQ meatballs, calico bean casserole, coleslaw, fudge brownie, petite banana, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Chicken marsala, baby red potatoes, California blend vegetables, spice cake, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.

