MONDAY — Pepper steak, baked potato, peas and carrots, cinnamon roll, pear slices, sliced breadTUESDAY — Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, Alexander torte, apple slices, French breadWEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, pickled beet salad, peanut butter cookie, tropical fruit salad, sliced fruitTHURSDAY — BBQ meatballs, calico bean casserole, coleslaw, fudge brownie, petite banana, dinner rollFRIDAY — Chicken marsala, baby red potatoes, California blend vegetables, spice cake, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.