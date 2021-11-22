MONDAY — Honey mustard, meatballs, brown rice, broccoli cuts, butterscotch pudding, apple slices, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Baked chicken, twice baked style potatoes, baby carrots, coconut cream pie, fruit cocktail, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Smoked sausage, red beans and rice, coleslaw, raspberry sherbet, peach slices, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Orange chicken, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, birthday cake, petite banana, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Crispy fish fillet, German potato salad, California blend vegetables, orange, cookie, onion rye bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.

