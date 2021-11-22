Jefferson County Senior Dining Nov. 29 - Dec. 3 Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Nov 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONDAY — Honey mustard, meatballs, brown rice, broccoli cuts, butterscotch pudding, apple slices, sliced breadTUESDAY — Baked chicken, twice baked style potatoes, baby carrots, coconut cream pie, fruit cocktail, dinner rollWEDNESDAY — Smoked sausage, red beans and rice, coleslaw, raspberry sherbet, peach slices, sliced breadTHURSDAY — Orange chicken, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, birthday cake, petite banana, dinner rollFRIDAY — Crispy fish fillet, German potato salad, California blend vegetables, orange, cookie, onion rye bread• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Marshall girls basketball will have a new look this season High hopes for 2021-22 Marshall boys basketball Marshall drops season opener to Randolph With some exceptions, Marshall schools will require masks through January Waterloo girls basketball will be young, rely on chemistry in 2021-22 Latest e-Edition Waterloo-Marshall Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!