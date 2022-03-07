Monday, March 14 — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, dreamsicle torte, apple slices, sliced bread
Tuesday, March 15 — Beef stew, spinach salad with honey/French dressing, applesauce cake, fruited gelatin, cheddar biscuit
Wednesday, March 16 — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three beans salad, oatmeal-raisin cookie, orange, sliced bread
Thursday, March 17 — Corned beef, baby red potatoes, cabbage and carrots, key lime pie, pear slices, dinner roll
Friday, March 18 — Tuna casserole, broccoli cuts, ambrosia dessert, petite banana, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.
