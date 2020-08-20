The Bridges Library System, which includes the Karl Junginger Memorial Library in Waterloo, recently announced it has been named as one of the recipients of the American Library Association’s John Cotton Dana Library Public Relations Award. The annual award honors eight outstanding library public relations projects per year. The library system will receive a $10,000 grant provided by the H.W. Wilson Foundation and be honored, along with fellow 2020 winners, at a reception held by EBSCO Information Services at the 2021 ALA Annual Conference in Chicago.
The Bridges Library System is receiving the award for its Library Card Signup Month advertising campaign in September 2019. The coordinated, multi-library system campaign encouraged residents to get a library card by highlighting the direct personal benefits that library services and materials provide, such as an enhanced quality of life, convenience, and cost savings. The campaign resulted in an increase in new cardholders in Jefferson and Waukesha counties during the run of the campaign.
“Bridges Library System is honored to be selected for this award,” said Bridges Library System director Karol Kennedy. “Our Library Card Sign-up Month campaign helped us raise awareness of the wide array of services and resources available at our libraries, especially to those who may not be regular library users. Receiving the John Cotton Dana Library Public Relations Award for these efforts is just icing on the cake. We are extremely grateful for the recognition and the cash award from the H.W. Wilson Foundation. We are excited to use it to further promote our amazing libraries.”
The John Cotton Dana Awards were inaugurated in 1946 by the American Library Association and the H.W. Wilson Publishing Company. The award is one of the most prestigious of the awards recognizing marketing and public relations excellence. The award is managed by the Library Leadership and Management Association (LLAMA) division of the American Library Association.
