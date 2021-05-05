City employees to be honored May 12
The City of Waterloo will be honoring recent retirees Fran Gartner, Jeff Robbins and Raynelle Butzine for their years of municipal service. Residents are invited to help celebrate the occasion on Wednesday, May 12 at 4 p.m. at the Waterloo Firemen’s Park pavilion.
Grilled chicken and pork chop dinner set for May 15
Waterloo American Legion Post 233 will be having a grilled chicken and pork chop dinner on Saturday, May 15 at the Legion building, located on Highway 89 south of the city. The menu includes a grilled chicken or grilled pork chop, cheesy potatoes, vegetables, bread, applesauce or fruit, and assorted desserts. The prices at $9.50 for a half-grilled chicken meal, $8.50 for a quarter-chicken meal, $9.50 for a pork chop meal, and $6 for children ages 5-10 years old. Food will be served from 4-7 p.m. or until sold out. There is limited seating so carryout is suggested. The bar will be open starting at 4 p.m. There will be delivery in Waterloo available by calling 920-478-4300. For more information, call 920-478-2780 or contact any Waterloo Legion member.
Library virtual story times continue
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library and Marshall Community Library continue to host virtual story times. KJM Early Literacy story time is on Mondays at 10 a.m. Videos are available on the library’s website and YouTube channel at Karl Junginger Memorial Library. The Marshall Community Library has story time on Thursdays at 10 a.m. and can be viewed on the library’s Facebook page.
Food pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Lions offering free Piggly Wiggly grocery delivery
Area residents ages 65 and older and those with immunity-related medical conditions can have their grocery orders from Piggly Wiggly delivered for free by the members of the Marshall Lions Club. Shoppers can place their orders online and in the comments section, enter Marshall Lions to Deliver and a phone number. Call Lion Dennis Riley at 608-235-4453 to coordinate delivery or for more information.
American Legion, Auxiliary collecting troop names and addresses
The Waterloo American Legion and Auxiliary is currently collecting the names and addresses of deployed service members. The organization will use this information to send care packages to those individuals who are serving. Contact Deb Krueger at 920-366-0152 or any American Legion or Auxiliary member with questions or with names and addresses.
Schools continue to offer free lunch, breakfast
The Waterloo and Marshall school districts will continue to offer free meals to students. In Waterloo, those who attend school in-person will not be charged to student accounts; accounts will be charged for second entrees, extra milk, etc. They need to sign up for the meals. Students who attend school virtually and any children ages 0-18 who reside in the district, regardless if they attend the public schools, will be able to pick up meals on Wednesdays from 3:45-5 p.m. in front of the high school. To sign-up for meal distribution contact Laurie Billingsley at 920-478-3633 X4201 or billingsleyl@waterloo.k12.wi.us, or Anela Garcia at 920-478-3633 X4506 or garciaa@waterloo.k12.wi.us. The procedure for Marshall meal pick-up will continue as done previously with distribution at the elementary school from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. To place a meal order, visit www.marshallschools.org/foodservice.cfm.
Help deliver meals to local seniors
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is looking for volunteers to help deliver meals to seniors through the Meals on Wheels program in our community. Anyone able to give an hour or two of their time is asked to visit https://tinyurl.com/yyqcmtpt.
Submit a news brief
Want to submit a news brief? Email information to agerber@hngnews.com. Please include the name, time, date and location of the event along with any other pertinent information. Please submit news briefs no later than noon on Mondays for inclusion in the upcoming edition of the newspaper.
