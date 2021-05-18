UW-Whitewater
Fai Haw, of Marshall, was among the students who performed in the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra Concert. These groups released their final concert of the year in a virtual format on April 30.
Haw also performed with the university’s Symphonic Wind Ensemble. The group released its final concert of the year digitally on May 3.
Haw, who is studying music, played horn with both groups.
The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra (WSO) is the flagship orchestra at UW-Whitewater. The WSO is a full orchestra and includes woodwinds, brass, percussion, and strings. In addition to performing 2-3 concerts each semester, the Symphony Orchestra tours semi-annually.
The Symphonic Wind Ensemble is the premiere wind and percussion ensemble on campus. It is open by audition to all qualified students.