Join the Humane Society of Jefferson County on Saturday, March 13 for pictures with the Easter Bunny. From 1-3 p.m. children can have their pictures taken with a real bunny. Photos are $15 for a digital file with up to three pictures and all proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

Reservations are required; email Taylor Marshall at Tmarshall@HSJC-wis.com to reserve a spot . Easter pictures with the Humane Society of Jefferson County will be held in the Community Education room at the Humane Society located at W6127 Kiesling Road, between Jefferson and Fort Atkinson. Masks will be required.

