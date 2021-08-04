City band concert set for Friday
The Waterloo City Band will host its first concert of the season Friday, Aug. 6 at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library lawn beginning at 7 p.m. The Tri-County Twisters 4-H Club will also host an ice cream social during the concert. Two more concerts have been scheduled for this month: Aug. 12 on the Highland House lawn beginning at 6:30 p.m. and Aug. 20 at the Waterloo American Legion Building at 7 p.m. The band continues holding rehearsals each Thursday evening from 6:45-8:15 pm. at the intersection of Madison and Monroe streets in Waterloo. Any interested musicians of any age are welcome to join. For more information contact lrschultz@mwwb.net.
Marshall Youth Wrestling Club meeting Aug. 10
The annual Marshall Youth Wrestling Club will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 at 301 W. Main St. in Marshall. The meeting is open to any families who are current active in the program or who would like to join. The group does have a couple of positions up for election this year. For more information contact Ben Howard at 608-617-4817 or benjamin.s.howard@gmail.com.
Lions Riverfest returns Aug. 14
The annual Marshall Lions Club Riverfest is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14 at Firemen’s Park in Marshall. There will be several new events at this year’s festival including three-legged races, tug-of-war, tie-dying, bouncy house, and a co-ed kickball tournament. The menu will include steak sandwiches, burgers, brats, hot dogs, corn, curly friends and desserts.
Food pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Waterloo Legion burger nights on Friday
The Waterloo American Legion will be hosting burger nights every Friday from 4:30-7 p.m. until Sept. 17. The menu includes hamburgers with or without cheese, brat burgers with or without cheese, French fries and onion rings. Carry-outs will be available and the bar will open at 4 p.m. A car show will also be held in conjunction with the burger nights, weather permitting. For more information, call the Legion at 920-478-4300.
Marshall Farmers Market open Sundays
The Marshall Farmers Market is open Sundays at the American Legion parking lot, across from the Ace Hardware. The market hours at 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with senior/high risk shoppers able to start browsing and shopping at 8:15 a.m.
Courier seeking veterans, current service members
Each year, The Courier contributes to Hometown News Group’s “We Shall Not Forget” publication, recognizing those who have served. The staff is again looking to speak with military veterans or current service members of any branch, including the National Guard, for inclusion in the publication. Any veterans or current service members with ties to Waterloo, Marshall or the three surrounding towns of Medina, Portland and Waterloo who are interested in participating should contact wmcourier@hngnews.com or 920-478-2188.
Carousel open Sundays
The historic C.W. Parker Carousel in Waterloo Firemen’s Park will be operated on Sundays from 1-4 p.m. The cost is ride is $1.
WAHS, MAHS museums open for the season
The Waterloo Area Historical Society Museum will be opens for visitors every Sunday afternoon 1-4 p.m. until mid-September. Come and view our new display telling about Henry Harrison Hyer, surveyor of early Waterloo, plus the Firemen’s Park which he also surveyed. The Marshall Area Historical Society Museum will also be open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until mid-October. Visit the museum to learn about the village’s past through various artifacts.