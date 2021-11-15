MONDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, chocolate cloud torte, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, tossed salad, ice cream cup, applesauce, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, escalloped corn, pumpkin pie, cranberry gelatin, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday
FRIDAY — Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.