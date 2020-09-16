Legion brat fry set for Saturday
The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 will be hosting a brat fry during several dates in September. The menu includes brats, hot dogs, chips and drinks. Food will be sold at the Legion building on Highway 89 just south of the city on the following days: Sept. 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sept. 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Carry outs and outdoor dining will be available. Social distancing and masking are suggested. For large orders call 920-478-4300 during the brat fry.
KJM Library offering take
and make projects, activity bags
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library may not be holding in person events, but it is offering take and make projects and activity bags. Adults are invited to register online for the wine glass painting grab and go from Sept. 21-24. A fall craft kit take and make for the DIY floating witch with broom will soon be available to purchase at the library’s front desk; there is a $5 suggested donation. The next teen take and make will be a ceramic owl and basic painting supplies; please register at the library to take part. New activity bags for children will be available at the front desk beginning Sept. 28. All take and make and activity bags are available while supplies.
Marshall library hosting
online program Sept. 24
The Marshall Community Library will be hosting an online program titled.“News, Fake News, and Spin: Deciding Who to Trust in an Age of Disinformation.” Michael Edmonds will explain how to recognize bias, propaganda, fake news, and filter bubbles. Email the library at staff@marlib.org to get the Zoom registration information.
Senior exercise group on hiatus
The weekly senior exercise class will not meet for the first semest. Jane Haldiman, who leads the group, suggests members take a fall walk to keep moving. Updates on the status of future group meetings will be posted in The Courier.
Help deliver meals to local seniors
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is looking for volunteers to help deliver meals to seniors through the Meals on Wheels program in our community. Anyone able to give an hour or two of their time is asked to visit https://tinyurl.com/yyqcmtpt.
Food pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Lions offering free
Piggly Wiggly grocery delivery
Area residents ages 65 and older and those with immunity-related medical conditions can have their grocery orders from Piggly Wiggly delivered for free by the members of the Marshall Lions Club. Shoppers can place their orders online and in the comments section, enter Marshall Lions to Deliver and a phone number. Call Lion Dennis Riley at 608-235-4453 to coordinate delivery or for more information.
Farmers’ Market continues
The Marshall Farmer’s Market is open for its second season on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is located at the village’s municipal parking lot (the former American Legion parking lot on Main Street across from Ace Hardware). Due to health and safety measures, restrictions are in place. For more information, contact Scott Michalak at michalak433@msn.com.
