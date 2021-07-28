Rusty Hearts at Firemen’s Park July 29
Enjoy free music at Waterloo Firemen’s Park on Thursday, July 29. Rusty Hearts will perform at 6 p.m. and Sam Battenberg will kick off the evening at 5 p.m. The Waterloo wrestling program will be selling food and the Waterloo Parks Department will be selling beverages.
KJM summer celebration set for July 31
Mark the end of Karl Junginger Memorial Library’s summer reading program on July 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be snow cones, balloon sculpting, games and more. The grand prize winners from each age category of the summer program will also be announced.
Marshall Youth Wrestling Club annual meeting Aug. 10
The annual Marshall Youth Wrestling Club will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 at 301 W. Main St. in Marshall. The meeting is open to any families who are current active in the program or who would like to join. The group does have a couple of positions up for election this year. For more information contact Ben Howard at 608-617-4817 or benjamin.s.howard@gmail.com.
Food pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Waterloo Legion burger nights on Friday
The Waterloo American Legion will be hosting burger nights every Friday from 4:30-7 p.m. until Sept. 17. The menu includes hamburgers with or without cheese, brat burgers with or without cheese, French fries and onion rings. Carry-outs will be available and the bar will open at 4 p.m. A car show will also be held in conjunction with the burger nights, weather permitting. For more information, call the Legion at 920-478-4300.
Courier seeking veterans, current service members
Each year, The Courier contributes to Hometown News Group’s “We Shall Not Forget” publication, recognizing those who have served. The staff is again looking to speak with military veterans or current service members of any branch, including the National Guard, for inclusion in the publication. Any veterans or current service members with ties to Waterloo, Marshall or the three surrounding towns of Medina, Portland and Waterloo who are interested in participating should contact Amber Gerber at agerber@hngnews.com or 920-478-2188.
Carousel open Sundays
The historic C.W. Parker Carousel in Waterloo Firemen’s Park will be operated on Sundays from 1-4 p.m. The cost is ride is $1.
City band rehearsals resume
The Waterloo City Band is holding rehearsals each Thursday evening from 6:45-8:15 pm. at the old bandstand in downtown Waterloo at the intersection of Madison and Monroe Streets. The band welcomes any interested musicians of any age to come and join playing in person music. Practices are being conducted outdoors (weather permitting) to accommodate distancing. It is also using “stretch covers” over the bells of our wind instruments to reduce aerosol spread for hygiene safety. For more information contact lrschultz@mwwb.net.
WAHS, MAHS museums open for the season
The Waterloo Area Historical Society Museum will be opens for visitors every Sunday afternoon 1-4 p.m. until mid-September. Come and view our new display telling about Henry Harrison Hyer, surveyor of early Waterloo, plus the Firemen’s Park which he also surveyed. The Marshall Area Historical Society Museum will also be open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until mid-October. Visit the museum to learn about the village’s past through various artifacts.