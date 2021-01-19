Madison College
Ireland Virgil of Marshall was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Madison College. She received high honors, which is given to students with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.99.
Moraine Park Technical College
Moraine Park Technical College recently announced its Dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible, students must be enrolled in at least six undergraduate-level course credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.
Marshall students named to the list were Kennedy Duley, Trenton Merritt and Hallie Beitz. Mason Mosher of Waterloo was also named to the list.
UW-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire recently announced its fall 2020 semester Dean’s List. To be eligible, students must have a minimum 3.7 semester GPA and have completed at least 12 credits during the semester.
Waterloo students named to the list were Taylor Ehlert, Christina Forman and Makenna Holzhueter. Alanna Huggett, of Marshall, was also named to the list. Ehlert is studying at the college of education and human sciences, Huggett is studying at the college of arts and sciences, and Forman and Holzhueter are both enrolled in the college of nursing and health sciences.
UW-Madison
Kegan Skalitzky and Jori Skalitzky, both of Reeseville, were named to the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s fall 2020 Dean’s List. Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor Dean’s List but some grant the Dean’s Honor List and Dean’s High Honor List.
Kegan Skalitzky is a student in the college of letters and sciences and is majoring in psychology; Jori Skalitzky is a student in the college of agricultural and life sciences and is majoring in life sciences communication and environmental sciences.
UW-River Falls
Nicole McCafferty of Marshall was recently named to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall 2020 Dean’s List. To be named to the list, a full-time undergraduate must earn a GPA of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an “A” and “B” average. McCafferty is studying biotechnology.
UW-Stevens Point
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point recently announced its fall 2020 semester honors list. Full-time undergraduates who earned a GPA of 3.90 or higher are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with GPAs of 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with 3.50 to 3.74 GPAs. Michael Kubicki of Marshall received high honors and Autumn Lins of Waterloo received honors.
Wisconsin Lutheran College
Joseph Cook and Rain Held, both of Marshall, and Kayla Grundman of Waterloo were all named to Wisconsin Lutheran College’s fall 2020 semester Dean’s List. To be eligible, a student must carry a minimum 3.6 semester GPA.
