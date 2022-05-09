Monday, May 16 — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, creamsicle torte, orange, sliced bread

Tuesday, May 17 — Hawaiian meatballs, baked potato, peas and carrots, pineapple tidbits, butterscotch pudding, dinner roll

Wednesday, May 18 — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, apricots, pumpkin torte, sliced bread

Thursday, May 19 — Beef stew, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, cantaloupe slice, coconut cream pie, 

Friday, May 20 — Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, petite banana, vanilla pudding, sliced bread• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.