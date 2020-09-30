Pork chop dinner to
benefit St. Mary’s Church
Holy Family Parish in Waterloo will be sponsoring a drive through carryout pork chop dinner Saturday, Oct. 3 from noon until 5:30 p.m. in the church parking lot, 387 S. Monroe St. Menu includes two half-inch thick pork chops, scalloped potatoes, pork and beans, and coleslaw. The cost is $10 per meal. Proceeds will be used toward the renovation of St. Mary of the Nativity Church in Marshall.
Waterloo Legion hosting
Oct. 10 pork chop dinner
The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 will be holding a carry-out pork chop dinner on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 4-7 p.m. (or until sold out) at the Legion building, located on Highway 89 just south of the city. The menu includes grilled pork chop, cheesy potatoes, vegetable, bread, coleslaw, and assorted bars and cookies. The price is $10 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12. Due to COVID-19, there will be no dine in option. For delivery in Waterloo, call 920-478-4300. For more information call 920-478-2780 or any Waterloo Legion member.
Schools continue to
offer free lunch, breakfast
The Waterloo and Marshall school districts will continue to offer free meals to students. In Waterloo, those who attend school in-person will not be charged to student accounts; accounts will be charged for second entrees, extra milk, etc. They need to sign up for the meals. Students who attend school virtually and any children ages 0-18 who reside in the district, regardless if they attend the public schools, will be able to pick up meals on Wednesdays from 3:45-5 p.m. in front of the high school. To sign-up for meal distribution contact Laurie Billingsley at 920-478-3633 X4201 or billingsleyl@waterloo.k12.wi.us, or Anela Garcia at 920-478-3633 X4506 or garciaa@waterloo.k12.wi.us. The procedure for Marshall meal pick-up will continue as done previously with distribution at the elementary school from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. To place a meal order, visit www.marshallschools.org/foodservice.cfm.
KJM hosting
Fired Up reading challenge
Youth ages 18 and younger are invited to sign up for the Karl Junginger Memorial Library Fired Up reading challenge, from Oct. 1-31. Register online at https://waterloo.beanstack.org/reader365. School-age participants will earn a surprise for reading 5 hours during the month. The three readers with the most logged hours will each receive a “Dragons Love Tacos” plush/book set. The reader with the most hours completed will earn a fire truck ride to school. Children in preschool and younger will earn an activity badge for completing three of five literacy activities are completed and a small prize after five activity pages are completed. Each activity badge will earn an entry into a prize drawing for a “Dragons Love Tacos” plush/book set.
Waterloo School District
offers indoor walking
Looking for a safe place to get steps in during the colder months? Walk the warm Waterloo School District indoor track located in the new fieldhouse for a safe, clean, and unobstructed way to help maintain a healthy lifestyle. The program runs from Oct. 12 through May 7, 2021. Indoor walking will be available from 5:30-7:30 a.m., Monday through Friday. For more information contact the pool/fitness center director at 920-478-3511.
Marshall library hosting
Oct. 17, 20 pumpkin story walk
The Marshall Community Library is hosting a free pumpkin story walk Saturday, Oct. 17 from noon to 3 p.m. and again on Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 3-6 p.m. Families are invited to an interactive self-guided walk around the library and through Deerhaven Park to read “Splat the Cat and the Pumpkin Picking Plan” by Rob Scotton. Each participating family will receive a free copy of the book. Participants are invited to wear their costumes and enjoy a free cookie.
KJM Library offering take and make projects, activity bags
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library may not be holding in person events, but it is offering take and make projects and activity bags. A fall craft kit take and make for the DIY floating witch with broom is available to purchase at the library’s front desk; there is a $5 suggested donation. The next teen take and make will be a ceramic owl and basic painting supplies; please register at the library to take part. New activity bags for children are now available at the front desk. All take and make and activity bags are available while supplies.
MAHS museum open Sundays
The Marshall Area Historical Society museum, 128 E. Main St., is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The change in open hours has helped reach a broader group of history buffs and genealogists. The museum has numerous resources to help visitors find their ancestors, even if they weren’t from the area. Stop in and ask them for help. Anyone with Marshall area photos, family histories or artifacts they wish to donate to the museum can email marshallwimuseum@gmail.com.
Help deliver meals to local seniors
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is looking for volunteers to help deliver meals to seniors through the Meals on Wheels program in our community. Anyone able to give an hour or two of their time is asked to visit https://tinyurl.com/yyqcmtpt.
Food pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Lions offering free Piggly Wiggly grocery delivery
Area residents ages 65 and older and those with immunity-related medical conditions can have their grocery orders from Piggly Wiggly delivered for free by the members of the Marshall Lions Club. Shoppers can place their orders online and in the comments section, enter Marshall Lions to Deliver and a phone number. Call Lion Dennis Riley at 608-235-4453 to coordinate delivery or for more information.
Farmers’ Market continues
The Marshall Farmer’s Market is open for its second season on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is located at the village’s municipal parking lot (the former American Legion parking lot on Main Street across from Ace Hardware). Due to health and safety measures, restrictions are in place. For more information, contact Scott Michalak at michalak433@msn.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.