Edgewood College
Edgewood College recently announced its list of students named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List and Semester Honors recipients. Those who earn a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher are eligible for the Dean’s List after completing 24 credit hours of study; Semester Honors are given to students who achieve a 3.5 GPA for the semester.
Tess Schroeder of Marshall was named to the Dean’s List. Local students making Semester Honors were Marshall residents Gabriella Campos and Sasha Shannon and Reeseville resident Sydney Schonhoff.
UW-Platteville
Jared Hollenberger, of Waterloo, recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He majored in computer science.
The university also recently announced its fall 2020 Dean’s List. College of business, industry, life science and agriculture and the college of liberal arts and education require a GPA of 3.75 and above for the distinction, while the college of engineering, mathematics and science requires students to reach at least a 3.50 GPA.
Hollenberger was named to the list as was Marshall resident Hayden Pierce, who is studying criminal justice.
