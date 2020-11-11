The Marshall and Waterloo United Methodist churches and the Salzwedel Community Little Free Pantry are teaming up to provide Thanksgiving family meal boxes to Marshall and Waterloo residents in need.

The groups are looking for donations from the community to fill the meal boxes. Each meal box will include a turkey, frozen pie, canned vegetables, a can of cranberry sauce, two packets of gravy, and two sides such as a box of stuffing and a bag or two of instant mashed potatoes.

Non-perishable items can be dropped off at the donation bins at the Waterloo United Methodist Church or Marshall United Methodist Church through Nov. 20.

Those wishing to donate a turkey or pie should contact Pastor Heidi Loomis at pastorhloomis@gmail.com or 608-655-3932 or Eric Salzwedel at ericsalzwedel@gmail.com.

Please check the churches’ and pantry’s Facebook pages to see the most up-to-date list of needs.

“We’re reaching out to help right now because we know this year has been difficult for a lot of people. We also know that, even without a pandemic, food security is

a challenge for a lot of people in our communities,” Loomis said. “The Marshall/Waterloo Food Pantry is a wonderful resource and we’re so glad to be able to work with them throughout the year. This is an opportunity to add to the wonderful work they’re doing and to add support for the holidays.”

While the deadline for families who would like a meal has passed, people may contact Loomis or Salzwedel as they may be able to make accomodations.