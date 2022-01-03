MONDAY — Meatballs in honey mustard sauce, brown rice, broccoli cuts, ice cream cup, peach slices, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Liver and onions, garlic mashed potatoes, carrots, coconut cream pie, applesauce, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Chili casserole, green beans, sugar cookie, cantaloupe slice, cornbread

THURSDAY — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, applesauce cake, apricot halves, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Chicken, broccoli & rice casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, butterscotch pudding, fruited gelatin, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.

