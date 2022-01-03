Jefferson County Senior Dining Jan. 10 - Jan. 14 Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Jan 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONDAY — Meatballs in honey mustard sauce, brown rice, broccoli cuts, ice cream cup, peach slices, sliced breadTUESDAY — Liver and onions, garlic mashed potatoes, carrots, coconut cream pie, applesauce, dinner rollWEDNESDAY — Chili casserole, green beans, sugar cookie, cantaloupe slice, cornbreadTHURSDAY — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, applesauce cake, apricot halves, dinner rollFRIDAY — Chicken, broccoli & rice casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, butterscotch pudding, fruited gelatin, sliced bread• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Sun Prairie EMS moves forward on extending services to Marshall, area townships Frederick W. "Fritz" Kegler Dane County health officials adopt new quarantine guidance Lawrence A. Kilian Dec. 30 Marshall Waterloo Community Briefs Latest e-Edition Waterloo-Marshall Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!