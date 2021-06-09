City band rehearsals resume
The Waterloo City Band is holding rehearsals each Thursday evening from 6:45-8:15 pm. at the old bandstand in downtown Waterloo at the intersection of Madison and Monroe Streets. The band welcomes any interested musicians of any age to come and join playing in person music. Practices are being conducted outdoors (weather permitting) to accommodate distancing. It is also using “stretch covers” over the bells of our wind instruments to reduce aerosol spread for hygiene safety. For more information contact lrschultz@mwwb.net.
Friends book sale set for June 11-12, 18-19
The Friends of the Marshall Community Library will be hosting its annual book sale. TA special Friends member preview will be offered Thursday, June 10 from 3-6 p.m.; the public is invited to shop Friday, June 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, June 12 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be a bonus weekend on Friday, June 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, June 19 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring a $2 bag sale.
Waterloo Legion burger nights on Friday
The Waterloo American Legion will be hosting burger nights every Friday from 4:30-7 p.m. until Sept. 17. The menu includes hamburgers with or without cheese, brat burgers with or without cheese, French fries and onion rings. Carry-outs will be available and the bar will open at 4 p.m. A car show will also be held in conjunction with the burger nights, weather permitting. For more information, call the Legion at 920-478-4300.
Lions brat fry set for Friday
The Marshall Lions Club will be hosting a community brat fry Friday, June 11 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Lions Park on Hubbell Street in Marshall. Brats, burgers, hot dogs, beans, chips and the Lions famous curly fries will be served. To-go orders can also be placed by calling Lion Paul at 608-347-4959 or Lion Scott at 608-332-4604.
WAHS Board meeting Saturday
The Waterloo Area Historical Society Board of Directors will meet Saturday, June 12 at the historical museum at 10 a.m. On the agenda will be updating signs for parking, window replacement, financial report and future fundraising plans. Anyone interested in “Historic Waterloo” is welcome. Call 920-478-8015 for more information.
Animal ambassadors at the Marshall library June 15
Get an up close look at farm animals at the Marshall Community Library on Tuesday, June 15. Members of the Marshall FFA will bring animals to the library from 1-3 p.m. There will also be gams at this free family-friendly event. All ages are welcome.
Free outdoor yoga set for June 15
Individuals age 12 and older are invited to learn basic yoga on the Karl Junginger Memorial Library lawn at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15. The library will also offer 6 p.m. outdoor yoga June 30, July 14 and July 28.No registration is required.
Pork chop dinner set for June 19
The Knights of Columbus will be serving a drive through carryout pork chop dinner on Saturday, June 19 from 3- 6 p.m. in the Holy Family Church parking lot in Waterloo. The menu includes pork chops, scalloped potatoes, pork and beans, and coleslaw. The cost is $11 per meal. To preorder text or call John Wells at 608-403-1018 or email wellsx6@yahoo.com by June 17. After June 17 the cost will be $12 per meal. Please give your name and the number of meals you would like. People are also welcome to come even if they do not preorder and the cost will be $12 per meal. There will be delivery available within the Waterloo city limits.
WAHS, MAHS museums open for the season
The Waterloo Area Historical Society Museum will be opens for visitors every Sunday afternoon 1-4 p.m. until mid-September. Come and view our new display telling about Henry Harrison Hyer, surveyor of early Waterloo, plus the Firemen’s Park which he also surveyed. The Marshall Area Historical Society Museum will also be open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until mid-October. Visit the museum to learn about the village’s past through various artifacts.
Marshall Farmers Market open Sundays
The Marshall Farmers Market is open Sundays at the American Legion parking lot, across from the Ace Hardware. The market hours at 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with senior/high risk shoppers able to start browsing and shopping at 8:15 a.m.
Food pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.