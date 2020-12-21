University of Kansas
Claire Rachel Bergan, of Waterloo, graduated from the University of Kansas in the spring of 2020. Bergan received a bachelor of science in nursing.
UW-Milwaukee
Marshall residents Jan Holmes and Claire James both graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in December. Holmes received a bachelor of science from the school of information studies and James earned a bachelor of arts from the college of letters and science.
UW-Whitewater
Amadou Sam, of Marshall, is serving as a resident assistant at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for the 2020-21 academic year. RAs must maintain at least a 2.0 GPA, full-time student status and complete several interviews with peers and academic staff members to hold this position. Students receive numerous benefits, as well as outstanding experience in communication skills and leadership. Sam is majoring in social work.
