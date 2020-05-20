Poppies available at local businesses
Each year the local American Legion Auxiliary accepts monetary donations paper poppies as a way to raise funds to assist disabled and hospitalized veterans. While the organization may not be distributing the poppies in person, there will be canisters with the poppies in open businesses in Waterloo and Marshall. There is no cost to obtain one, but donations are appreciated. Wearing a poppy at this time is a way to honor those who gave their all for the freedoms people in the United States enjoy. For more information, visit http://www.ALAforVeterans.org
Second Harvest pantry coming May 29
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 Madison St., Marshall, will host the Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank in a drive-up distribution on Friday, May 29 from 1:30-4 p.m. in the adjacent high school parking lot. Food will be loaded into your trunk or rear hatch, so please have those areas cleared out. Call 608-655-4246 for more information.
Groceries for Growth
offering weekend food
Groceries for Growth is still providing weekend food for students in grades K4 through 4th grade at the Waterloo Elementary School. Students who participated in the Groceries for Growth program have continued to receive an extra bag of food for weekends when they pick up the food at the school. Parents of Waterloo Elementary School students in grades k4 through 4th grade who would like to receive the extra food should contact Laurie Billingsley at billingsleyl@waterloo.k.12.wi.us or 920-478-3633 ext. 4201 or Elizabeth Gould (se habla espnol) at goulde@waterloo.k12.wi.us or 920-478-3633 ext. 2440.
Marshall Friends cancel 2020 events
The Friends of the Marshall Community Library have announced the cancellation of the remainder of its 2020 events. This includes the Marshall-area garage sale day, book sale, dog wash, trivia night, and bake sale. The group hopes to have some of the events return in 2021.
KJM staying
closed for now
While no state orders are currently in place, the Karl Junginger Memorial Library continues to monitor the situation. Over the next two weeks, staff will evaluate recommendations about expanding services or re-opening the library and will take appropriate actions, if necessary, to continue to protect the health and safety of our patrons and staff. To see what KJM Library is currently offering, go to our website for more details: https://www.waterloo.lib.wi.us/?page_id=7190. The library will continue to offer curbside pick-up.
Marshall library hosting weekly virtual story times
The Marshall Community Library is offering virtual story times on Thursdays at 9:45 a.m. Visit the library’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/MarshallLibrary, to listen to a story, sing along with staff and complete a craft. For more information, contac the library at 608-655-3123. Additionally, the library will continue to offer curbside pick-up. See more of what the library is offering while its building it closed by visiting https://www.marlib.org.
Schools continue to offer meals to students
The Waterloo and Marshall public schools are still providing breakfast and lunch bundles to students. Waterloo families can sign up for weekly pick up on Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. at the elementary school entrance by contacting Laurie Billingsley at billingsleyl@waterloo.k12.wi.us or 920-478-3633 ext. 4201 or Elizabeth Gould (se habla espanol) at goulde@waterloo.k12.wi.us or 920-478-3633 ext. 2440. Please provide the name, grade and teacher for each child receiving a bundle. Marshall families can pick up meals at the elementary school entrance Mondays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Sign up by Saturday at noon on the district’s website, https://www.marshallschools.org/index.cfm; the order form link is near the bottom of the page.
Food pantry remains open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. The pick-up method at the pantry will be slightly modified. Visitors will need to register at the door of the pantry and tell volunteers what items they need to pick up. A volunteer will then fill up the order for the visitors, who are to remain outside the door of the pantry to limit the number of people entering the facility. Pantry coordinator Todd Schultz said families should only send one person to register at the door. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Lions offering Piggly Wiggly grocery delivery
Area residents ages 65 and older and those with immunity-related medical conditions can have their grocery orders from Piggly Wiggly delivered for free by the members of the Marshall Lions Club. Shoppers can place their orders online and in the comments section, enter Marshall Lions to Deliver and a phone number. Call Lion Dennis Riley at 608-235-4453 to coordinate delivery or for more information.
