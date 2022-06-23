The Marshall library hosts Story Time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring toddlers and join in music, stories and an activity. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
June 23: Chocolate covered strawberries
The Marshall library will host a class on how to map chocolate covered strawberries Thursday, June 23, from 2-3 p.m.
June 26: Veterans Memorial dedication
Waterloo American Legion Post #233 will dedicate the Veterans Memorial in Oak Hill Cemetery Sunday, June 26 at 11 a.m. A short program will be held with a luncheon to follow at the American Legion.
June 26: Car show
There will be a car show at the Barrel Inn, 1152 Berlin Rd. Marshall, on June 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
June 27: Senior Aerobics
The Marshall Community Library offers free senior aerobics at 10 a.m. on Mondays. The next class is June 27. This is a low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55 and older. Increase your flexibility and tone your muscles with easy to follow exercises. Marshall EMS will also do free blood pressure checks at no cost. More information is available at 608-655-3123. The library will not have its senior aerobics class this Monday, May 30, as the library will be closed due to Memorial Day.
June 28: Scavenger hunt
The Marshall Community Library will hold a scavenger hunt at Converse Park, 408 Best Built Parkway, on June 28 from 3:30-6 p.m. as part of the summer reading program.
June 29: Gentle Yoga
There will be gentle yoga for adults on June 19 at 6 p.m. at the library hosted by Nisa of ZenEd: Wellness In Sight.
WATERLOO
June 23: Story time
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 605 N. Monroe St., will host story time Thursday, June 23, at 4 p.m. There will also be story time sessions Monday, June 27, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
June 23: Adult craft night
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 605 N. Monroe St., will hold an adult craft night at 6 p.m. on June 23.
June 28: Family fun event
There will be a family event at the Wildlife in Need Center with live animals at 2 p.m. on June 28, hosted by the Karl Junginger Memorial Library.
June 30: Community scavenger hunt
There will be a community scavenger hunt sponsored by the library on June 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Waterloo Marshall Courier welcomes submission of items for the Arts & Life Calendar. Send items to wmcourier@hngnews.com. Please submit items for the calendar by 4 p.m. the Friday prior to publication.