In 1861, Wisconsin Historical Society founder Lyman Draper asked soldiers stationed at Camp Randall in Madison to help document the Civil War by keeping a diary. After the war, those diaries were mailed back to the Society, where today the documents are regarded as one of the most valuable collections in the Society’s archives.
This simple act of recording daily thoughts not only documented the events of the war but provided an intimate and captivating window into the experience as it was happening. Today people from all over the world use these journals to understand the impact of the Civil War on the local community, state, and world.
Be a part of history
Now Wisconsin residents again have a turn to record history as its happening. The Society is actively documenting the impact of COVID-19 on Wisconsin and the world. The organization’s tradition of balancing the collection of artifacts and material with personal experiences is a critical part of this process. Just like the soldiers in 1861, it is people documentation their experience living during the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine that will allow the Society to share history with people living 100 years from now.
Every story is important. The Society is seeking individuals and organizations from all walks of life, different backgrounds and cultures. Perspectives from a retired couple or school-aged child are just as important as those from front-line health care workers. Teachers or supervisors could also make this an engaging group project!
Sign up for the COVID-19 Journal Project
The organzation is asking people to keep a 30, 60, or 90-day journal in whatever format works best for them. It could be written, recorded on audio or video, photographed or expressed through artwork. How you document your journal is up to you!
Journal entries should provide a summary of the individual’s day, and over time document how the pandemic has impacted their life, family and perspective of the world.
By agreeing to donate a COVID-19 journal, it is understood that the purpose and intent of the gift is to transfer and assign all rights, title, and interest in the journal to the Wisconsin Historical Society. The Historical Society may make discretionary use of the donated materials to include, but not limited to, exhibition, display, publication, digitization for preservation and access purposes, and making materials available for research and scholarship. The Historical Society reserves the right to decline any submission inappropriate for the project.
To sign up, visit wisconsinhistory.org/journalproject.
