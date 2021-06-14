College of William and Mary
George Anderson of Marshall was recently named to the Dean's List at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2021 semester. In order to achieve Dean's List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.
Edgewood College
Local residents were recently named to Edgewood College’s spring 2021 Dean’s List. Fulltime undergraduate and post-baccalaureate students who earn a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher are eligible for the Dean's List after completing 24 credit hours of study at Edgewood College.
Gabrielle Campos and Tess Schroeder of Marshall and Sydney Schonhoff of Reeseville were all named to the list.
Campos and Schonhoff also earned semester honors. Full-time students who achieve a minimum 3.5 semester GPA are recognized for the honor.
Marquette University
Waterloo residents Claire Mosher, Madeline Mosher, and Alyssa Spies were all named to Marquette University’s spring 2021 Dean’s List. To make the Dean's List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2021 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college.
Claire Mosher is studying nursing, Madeline Mosher is studying physical therapy and Spies is studying criminology and law studies.
University of Iowa
Hannah Bennehoff of Waterloo was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Iowa. Bennehoff is a third year undergraduate student in the UI's college of liberal arts and sciences and is majoring in human physiology. The college of liberal arts and sciences awards the distinction to students who have a minimum 3.5 GPA on nine or more semester hours or graded coursework.
UW-River Falls
Nicole McCafferty of Marshall was named to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls 2021 spring Dean’s List. To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. McCafferty is studying biotechnology.