FFA alumni working
at Brat Haus Saturday
The Waterloo FFA Alumni will work at the Brat Haus at Glenn’s Market, 722 W. Main St, in Watertown on Saturday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Funds earned from working the Brat Haus go towards scholarships and helping FFA members throughout the year.
First Legion brat fry is Saturday
The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 will be hosting a brat fry during several dates in September. The menu includes brats, hot dogs, chips and drinks. Food will be sold at the Legion building on Highway 89 just south of the city on the following days: Sept. 5, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sept. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sept. 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Carry outs and outdoor dining will be available. Social distancing and masking are suggested. For large orders call 478-4300 during the brat fry.
Future of senior exercise
group to be discussed Sept. 9
The Waterloo senior exercise group will meet at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9 to discuss the future of the class. Those who cannot attend but would like to offer their input should contact Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408.
MAHS museum open Sundays
The Marshall Area Historical Society museum, 128 E. Main St., is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The change in open hours has helped reach a broader group of history buffs and genealogists. The museum has numerous resources to help visitors find their ancestors, even if they weren’t from the area. Stop in and ask them for help. Anyone with Marshall area photos, family histories or artifacts they wish to donate to the museum can email marshallwimuseum@gmail.com.
Help deliver meals to local seniors
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is looking for volunteers to help deliver meals to seniors through the Meals on Wheels program in our community. Anyone able to give an hour or two of their time is asked to visit https://tinyurl.com/yyqcmtpt.
Marshall churches team up
for Sept. 17-19 garage sales
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 Madison St., and the Marshall United Methodist Church, 318 William St., will be holding simultaneous garage sales from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 17 and 18, and 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sept. 19. Holy Trinity will have items ranging from household items, clothing, appliances and toys; Marshall United Methodist will have clothing, household items, house plants, and woven rugs. The Marshall United Methodist Church will also be selling baked goods and a biscuit and gravy meal. Procedures will be compliant with Dane County orders to assure maximum safety. Call 608-655-4246 for more information.
Food pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. The pick-up method at the pantry will be slightly modified. Visitors will need to register at the door of the pantry and tell volunteers what items they need to pick up. A volunteer will then fill up the order for the visitors, who are to remain outside the door of the pantry to limit the number of people entering the facility. Pantry coordinator Todd Schultz said families should only send one person to register at the door.For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Lions offering free
Piggly Wiggly grocery delivery
Area residents ages 65 and older and those with immunity-related medical conditions can have their grocery orders from Piggly Wiggly delivered for free by the members of the Marshall Lions Club. Shoppers can place their orders online and in the comments section, enter Marshall Lions to Deliver and a phone number. Call Lion Dennis Riley at 608-235-4453 to coordinate delivery or for more information.
WAHS Museum open by appointment
The Waterloo Area Historical Society Museum will be open by appointment during July and August. Anyone who would like to visit can call 920-478-8015 or 920-728-2324 in advance to set up an appointment. WAHS members will be happy to accommodate any visitors during the week or the weekend. There is a new display on the main floor of the museum featuring Henry Harrison Hyer, first surveyor of the village of Waterloo. The lower level features the Maunesha Paleo Center highlighting artifacts from 12,500 years ago.
Farmers’ Market continues
The Marshall Farmer’s Market is open for its second season on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is located at the village’s municipal parking lot (the former American Legion parking lot on Main Street across from Ace Hardware). Due to health and safety measures, restrictions are in place. For more information, contact Scott Michalak at michalak433@msn.com.
