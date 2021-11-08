MONDAY — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, tapioca pudding, applesauce, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Beef stroganoff casserole, spinach salad with hot bacon dressing, honeydew melon, chocolate sundae cup, sliced bread
WEDNESDAY — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, apple slices, Butterfinger torte, sliced bread
THURSDAY — BBQ pork cutlet, calico bean casserole, mixed vegetables, cantaloupe slice, cookie, onion rye bread
FRIDAY — Live rand onions, baked potato, corn, fudge brownie, pear slices, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.