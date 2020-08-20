The Humane Society of Jefferson County, W6127 Kiesling Rd, Jefferson, will be holding a dual Rabies and Microchip Clinic on Saturday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the shelter’s Community Education Room. Rabies shots cost $15 per pet and microchips cost $25 per pet, which includes registration in a pet recovery database for the Microchip. Appointments must be made in advance by calling 920-674-2048 or emailing shelter@hsjc-wis.com.
The rabies vaccinations, sponsored by the Humane Society of Jefferson County and Badger Veterinary Hospital of Cambridge, will be valid for one year unless a rabies certificate is provided as proof of a prior vaccination. With a valid rabies certificate, the vaccine will be good for three years. For the safety of both owners and their pets, cats must be contained in carriers and dogs must be on leash. Service is provided by appointments only this year and will be held at the HSJC shelter.
Veterinarians and animals shelters encourage microchipping – and for good reason. Microchipping substantially increases the likelihood of a pet returning home by offering secure, reliable, unique and permanent identification.
A microchip is no bigger than a grain of rice and the procedure is similar to a routine vaccination. A microchip and enrollment in a pet recovery database provides permanent identification that cannot wear down, fall off, or become scratched into illegibility like metal or plastic ID tags. Without ID, 90% of lost pets never make it back home. Make reservation now to microchip pets at the Humane Society of Jefferson County on Saturday, Sept. 5.
