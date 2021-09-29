Raffle winner announced
The Waterloo Parks Department has announced the winner of the 2021 Wiener & Kraut Day 50/50 raffle was {span}Sara Cummings of Waterloo.{/span}
Medina electors meeting set for Oct. 6
All qualified electors who reside in the Town of Medina are invited to participate in a special Oct. 6 meeting at 7 p.m. at the current municipal building. During the meeting, electors will be able to vote on the proposed new town hall. For more information, contact Clerk Tammy Jordan at 608-219-3556.
Marshall schools hosting developmental screening Oct. 8
All children in Marshall ages 2 years and 6 months to 5 years old who do not currently attend school are invited to attend a free developmental screen at the Early Learning Center, 369 School St. Register on the school district website or call Elise at 608-655-1588 ext, 221.
American Legion hosting pork chop dinner Oct. 9
The Waterloo American Legion is hosting a pork chop dinner on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 4-7 p.m. or until sold out the Legion building located on Highway 89, south of the city. The menu includes grilled pork chop, cheesy potatoes, vegetable, bread, assorted salads and assorted desserts. The cost is $10.50 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12. Meals can be consumed on-site or taken to-go. For delivery in Waterloo, call 920-478-4300. For more information, contact 920-478-2780 or any other Legion member.
Medicare Part D Help at Waterloo Library
The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. Help with determining the best Part D prescription drug plan for 2022 will be available at the Junginger Library on Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 9, and 16, from noon to 4 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling the Jefferson County ADRC at 920-674-8734 and are expected to fill quickly. No walk-ins.
Food pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Marshall Farmers Market open Sundays
The Marshall Farmers Market is open Sundays at the American Legion parking lot, across from the Ace Hardware. The market hours at 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with senior/high risk shoppers able to start browsing and shopping at 8:15 a.m.
Courier seeking veterans, current service members
Each year, The Courier contributes to Hometown News Group’s “We Shall Not Forget” publication, recognizing those who have served. The staff is again looking to speak with military veterans or current service members of any branch, including the National Guard, for inclusion in the publication. Any veterans or current service members with ties to Waterloo, Marshall or the three surrounding towns of Medina, Portland and Waterloo who are interested in participating should contact wmcourier@hngnews.com or 920-478-2188.