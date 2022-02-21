MONDAY — Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, copper penny salad, butterfinger torte, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Roast beef, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, butterscotch pudding, fruited gelatin, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Breaded fish fillet, German potato salad, broccoli cuts, raspberry sherbet, cantaloupe slice, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Chicken teriyaki, baked potato, three bean salad, birthday cake, apple slices, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Vegetarian lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, sugar cookie, petite banana, French bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.

