Iowa State University
Two Waterloo residents were named to Iowa State University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a GPA of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 9 credit hours of graded course work. The two named to the list were biology major Peter Miller and agricultural engineering major Theodore Rowbotham.
University of Utah
Riley Spear, of Marshall, graduated April 30 from the University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City. Spear earned a bachelor of science in communication.
UW-Whitewater
Waterloo residents Bree Marconnet and Cameron Quimby, who attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and are both majoring in media arts and game development, were award winners at the 2020 MAGD EXPO held virtually May 19-June 19. Marconnet received an honorable mention in the 2D category for Manu; Quimby received an honorable mention in the video category for Luden.
The MAGD EXPO is normally held in early May on the UW-Whitewater campus as a one-day event featuring a juried show of interactive entertainment in 2D, 3D, aural, virtual and animated creative work. This year it was moved to a virtual environment. The entire event was run through the website www.magdexpo.com and student projects can still be viewed through the site. The categories for entries included: 2D, 3D, Video, Audio/Interactive/Physical and Games. There were 53 different entries this year.
Edgewood College
Tess Schroeder and Hailey Judkins, both of Marshall, were recognized for their academic achievements for the spring 2020 semester at Edgewood College. Full-time undergraduate and post-baccalaureate students who earn a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher are eligible for the Dean’s List after completing 24 credit hours of study at Edgewood College. Full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA for the semester are eligible for semester honor. Schroeder was named to the Dean’s List and received semester honors; Judkins earned semester honors.
Wisconsin
Lutheran College
Noah Cook of Marshall and Ashley Kohls of Waterloo graduated in May from Wisconsin Lutheran College, located in Milwaukee. Cook, a graduate of Marshall High School, received a bachelor of science in psychology; Kohls, a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School, earned a bachelor of science in sport and exercise science.
UW-Eau Claire
Seven local students were named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. To be eligible for the recognition, students must be in good academic standing, have a minimum semester GPA of 3.7, and completed at least 12 credits during the semester.
Marshall students named to the list were Kelsey Bakken, Alanna Huggett, Alea Kloepping, and Alexandra Voigts. All four are studying in the college of arts and sciences. Waterloo students earning the distinction were Cassidy Mattson and David Miller, both studying in the college of arts and sciences; and Julia Landphier, who attends the school of nursing and health sciences.
Madison College
Allison Dempski of Marshall was named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at Madison Area Technical College. She received perfect honors with a 4.0 GPA.
UW-River Falls
Danielle Barman, of Marshall, graduated summa cum laude from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May. Barman earned a bachelor of science in mathematics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.