Waterloo
Paradiddle’s
920-478-8212
Highway 19 Restaurant
920-478-8080
Hartwig’s Diner
920-966-0588
MT Bar
920-478-9502
Marshall
The Barrel Inn
608-655-8292
Jimmy John’s
608-655-3161
Rusty’s Pizza & Grill
608-655-8345
The Silver Fox
608-655-8400
El Poblano
608-655-0876
Subway
608-655-3331
Local restaurants/bars offering carry-out and /or delivery services can be added to this list by calling 920-478-2188 or emailing agerber@hngnews.com.
