MONDAY — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, ice cream cup, applesauce, slice bread
TUESDAY — Beef stroganoff casserole, broccoli cuts, chocolate raspberry torte, peach slices, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Liver and onions, garlic mashed potatoes, corn, tapioca pudding, fruited gelatin, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Bratwurst ton a bun, baked beans, health slaw, chocolate chip cookie, petite banana
FRIDAY — Macaroni and cheese, tossed salad, green beans, cantaloupe slice, fudge brownie, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.