MONDAY — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, ice cream cup, applesauce, slice bread

TUESDAY — Beef stroganoff casserole, broccoli cuts, chocolate raspberry torte, peach slices, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Liver and onions, garlic mashed potatoes, corn, tapioca pudding, fruited gelatin, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Bratwurst ton a bun, baked beans, health slaw, chocolate chip cookie, petite banana

FRIDAY — Macaroni and cheese, tossed salad, green beans, cantaloupe slice, fudge brownie, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.

