The Marshall Lions Club’s drive to continually provide compassionate service to those in need has recently been recognized by its peers. The club was awarded the Service Project of the Year by Lions District 27D1 for its Food Delivery Program implemented in April after the pandemic hit. The Marshall Lions were selected by a panel of judges from among 53 clubs in the district, which occupies the southeastern corner of the state.
“I just thought, there must be something we can do,” said Food Delivery Chairman Dennis Riley.
From that thought, the Marshall Club started the Food Delivery Program under Riley’s direction. He coordinated with the Waterloo Piggly Wiggly to make food deliveries from the Waterloo store to people who could not get out or are immune compromised during the pandemic.
Riley also connected with Lacy Thomas, Head Start Family Advocate in Marshall, and staff at the Sun Prairie Food Pantry and began making deliveries soon thereafter to Marshall-area community members in need.
Deliveries were made by 10 Lions members and two Marshall community members since April as schedules permitted before work, during lunch hours, and on their days off to meet the need.
“It truly is a team effort and we are proud to serve the Marshall community,” said Club President Denny Kloepping.
To date, the Marshall Lions have made more than 100 deliveries of food packages and cleaning supplies to those in need on the Marshall area and surrounding communities.
“It is extremely heartwarming to know we are helping when I see the young children waiting at the window waving and smiling as you drive up with food for them,” said Riley.
The Lions plan to continue the service as long as needed and encourage anyone who cannot get out to the grocery store or who needs help putting food on the table to contact any Marshall Lions member or through the Marshall Lions Facebook page.
