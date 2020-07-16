Carthage College
Austin Weber of Reeseville graduated from Carthage College in the spring. A pre-recorded virtual commencement ceremony debuted May 23; a traditional celebration will be held on campus at a later date.
Additionally, Kaitlyn Stonestreet, of Waterloo, and Bethany Frandle, of Marshall, were both named to Carthage College’s Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. Dean’s List honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
UW-Platteville
Local students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in the spring. Marshall resident Mikayla Bakken earned a bachelor of science in accounting and bachelor of science in business administration; fellow Marshall resident Jensen Langer earned a bachelor of science in agricultural business. Allison Sheldon, of Waterloo, earned a bachelor of science in biology.
UW-Whitewater
Taylor Christian, of Waterloo, and Logan Haefner, of Marshall, earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on May 16. Christian graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in special education; Haefner graduated with a bachelor of business administration in information technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.