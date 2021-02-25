Brenen Skalitzky, who attends Waterloo High School, was named as one of the 2021 Herb Kohl Foundation Excellence Scholarship recipients. Skalitzky is one of 200 high school seniors receiving a $10,000 scholarship through the foundation.
According to a release from the Herb Kohl Foundation, Excellence Scholarship recipients have demonstrated excellence in the academic arena and high motivation to achieve, have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership outside the academic setting, and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond.
The foundation also named the winners of the Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership awards. The 101 teachers and 16 principals recognized plus their schools each receive $6,000.
The Kohl Foundation Scholarship and Fellowship program was established by Herb Kohl, philanthropist and businessman, in 1990. Since then the foundation has awarded nearly $25 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students and schools.
“Education is the key to the future of Wisconsin and our nation. I am very proud of the accomplishments of these students, teachers, and principals and look forward to the great contributions they will make in the future”, Kohl said.
