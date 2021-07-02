Marshall American Legion Post #279 recently elected its new command contingent.
Valar Rogers will serve as Commander with Scott Relitz the First Vice and Deborah Relitz the Second Vice.
Jane Cree will serve as Finance Officer, Steve Roberts was chosen as Service Officer, and Steve Streich will serve as Historian. Mo Virden was elected the Sergeant at Arms and Gary Johnson will serve as the Honor Guard chair.
Dennis Riley and D. Stuntebeck will serve on the Executive Committee. Pete Ponti will serve as the Post's Chaplain and Caleb Rogers will be the Adjunct.