Journaling and memoir writing with author Jerry Apps

Everyone has a story to tell. “In The Old Timer Says”, author and longtime writing teacher Jerry Apps provides writers and non-writers alike space and inspiration to capture their own stories.
Join the McMillan Memorial Library on its facebook www.facebook.com/mcmillanmemoriallibrary for a taped presentation by Jerry Apps about memoir writing, journaling, and his new book.
Online event — Journaling and Memoir Writing with Jerry Apps on Jan. 27 from 7-8 p.m. More info at info@wisconsinhistory.org
Award-winning Wisconsin author Jerry Apps has written more than 50 nonfiction and fiction books, including When the White Pine Was King, Simple Things, The Land Still Lives, and Telling You Story. Born and raised on a central Wisconsin farm, Jerry is a former county extension agent and professor emeritus at the University of Wisconsin College of Agriculture and Life Sciences in Madison, where he taught for thirty years. In 2012, he was elected a Fellow in the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters. Today he works as a rural historian, creative writing instructor, and full-time writer. He has created five documentaries with PBS Wisconsin, has won several awards for his writing, and won a regional Emmy Award for the TV documentary A Farm Winter. Visit him at www.jerryapps.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.