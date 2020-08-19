Lawrence University
Macy Veto of Marshall was named to the 2020 Dean’s List Honor at Lawrence University. The Dean’s List is compiled at the end of the academic year once all grades have been recorded. To make the Dean’s List, a student must have earned at least 36 units in Lawrence courses during the academic year and have earned a GPA of at least 3.5. Veto is a member of the class of 2022.
Rockford University
Marshall resident Nicole Eggers was named a spring 2020 Distinguished Scholar at Rockford University. Students attending Rockford University who earn at least a 3.75 GPA with no grades below C and have completed all requirements for the semester are named as Distinguished Scholars.
University
of Kansas
Claire Bergan of Waterloo was named to the University of Kansas’ honor roll for the spring 2020 semester. Bergen is studying nursing. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.
