Join the Maunesha River Alliance on Sunday, May 23 for the May Maunesha Meander paddle event. The event starts with a brief 9 a.m. orientation/check-in at the Medina Town Hall, 634 E. Main St. in Marshall, followed by vehicle staging after the orientation. Kayaks and canoes will be launched at 10 a.m.
Interested parties can sign up online at https://forms.gle/WG4euXaq1mxGemtaA. The deadline for sign up is 9:30 a.m. on May 23. Walk-ins will also be welcome to join.
Participants have the option of four designated takeout points below the Marshall dam and each take-out point will be marked with a different colored flag. The four areas are Whisper's Roadhouse (50 Highway 19, 5.3 mile paddle with an estimated time of 2-3 hours) Waterloo Firemen's Park (500 Park Ave, 8.2 mile paddle with an estimated time of 3-4 hours), the Waterloo Wildlife Area off Highway19 (GPS coordinates 43.2038 and 88.9604,10.2 mile paddle with an estimated time of 3-5 hours), and the boat launch at Port Road off Hubbleton Road (GPS 43.2196 and 88.9354, 14.6 mile paddle with an estimated time of 4-6 hours).
Participants will stage their vehicle at one of the four takeout points, get a ride back to the Medina Town Hall, and end the day after a leisurely paddle down the Maunesha River. There are three options to choose from on the signup form for completing the pre-paddle shuttle.
There will limited kayaks and canoes available to rent for a suggested donation. It is strongly encourage participants fill out the form at their earliest convenience, especially if they wish to reserve one of the canoes or kayaks.
For more information, message the Maunesha River Alliance on Facebook or email info@mauneshariveralliance.org.
