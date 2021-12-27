Jefferson County Senior Dining Jan. 3 - Jan. 7 Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Dec 27, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONDAY — Orange glazed chicken breast, baked potato, baby carrots, chocolate pudding, pineapple tidbits, sliced breadTUESDAY — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn, chocolate pudding, pear slices, dinner rollWEDNESDAY — Ham roll, baked beans, health slaw, cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits, sliced breadTHURSDAY — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, birthday cake, apple slices, dinner rollFRIDAY — Beef stroganoff casserole, tossed salad, chocolate chip cookie, petite banana, sliced bread• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Marshall Village Board to pull out of EMS District Waterloo hosts Friday Night Duals Lawrence A. Kilian Dodge County Human Resources director resigns Marshall's defense shines in win vs. Jefferson Latest e-Edition Waterloo-Marshall Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin