MONDAY — Orange glazed chicken breast, baked potato, baby carrots, chocolate pudding, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn, chocolate pudding, pear slices, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Ham roll, baked beans, health slaw, cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, birthday cake, apple slices, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Beef stroganoff casserole, tossed salad, chocolate chip cookie, petite banana, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.

