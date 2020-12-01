Make a reservation with the Humane Society of Jefferson County for Saturday, Dec. 12, to have your furry friend(s) photographed with Santa. From 10 a.m. until noon, pets can pose with Santa and get a tasty treat from him, too. Photos are $5 each and all proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Jefferson County. Masks are required.

Call the shelter at 920-674-2048 to reserve a spot. Pet Pictures with Santa will take place in the Community Education room at the Humane Society, located at W6127 Kiesling Road, between Jefferson and Fort Atkinson.

For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, Community Outreach Coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, Executive Director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call 920-674-2048.

Load comments