Make a reservation with the Humane Society of Jefferson County for Saturday, Dec. 12, to have your furry friend(s) photographed with Santa. From 10 a.m. until noon, pets can pose with Santa and get a tasty treat from him, too. Photos are $5 each and all proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Jefferson County. Masks are required.
Call the shelter at 920-674-2048 to reserve a spot. Pet Pictures with Santa will take place in the Community Education room at the Humane Society, located at W6127 Kiesling Road, between Jefferson and Fort Atkinson.
For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, Community Outreach Coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, Executive Director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call 920-674-2048.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.