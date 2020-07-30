If your pup could use a “spring cleaning,” head to Tyranena Brewing Company in Lake Mills on Saturday, Aug. 15 for their annual dog wash. It can be a hassle to get your pooch in the bathtub for a good scrub, but for only $15 volunteers will bathe your dog for you! For an additional $5, you can also have your dog’s nails trimmed courtesy of the Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic. The dog wash runs from noon to 3 p.m. and proceeds from this event benefit the Humane Society of Jefferson County. Dogs in attendance should be well behaved, on leash, and current on vaccinations. Your dog will thank you, as will the homeless animals at the HSJC! Call 920-674-2048 for more information.
JCHS dog wash slated for Aug. 15
Becky Weber
