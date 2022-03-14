Monday, March 21 — Ham roll, sweet potato bake, coleslaw, orange sherbet, fruit cocktail, sliced bread

Tuesday, March 22 — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, cinnamon roll, peach slices, dinner roll

Wednesday, March 23— BBQ meatballs, red beans and rice, winter blend vegetables, vanilla pudding, cantaloupe slice, sliced bread

Thursday, March 24 — Orange chicken, baby red potatoes, tossed salad, snickerdoodle, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll

Friday, March 25 — Salmon loaf, baked potato, peas and pearl onions, spice cake, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.

