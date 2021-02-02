For the fourth year in a row, the United Methodist Churches in Marshall and Waterloo are celebrating SOUPer Bowl Sunday on Feb. 7 by supporting the local food pantry.
Church members will be outside the building’s collecting donations of cleaning supplies and personal items (dish soap, laundry detergent, hand soap, hand sanitizer, shampoo, body wash, feminine products, diapers, toothpaste, toilet paper, paper towels, etc.)
“The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry is such an important resource in our community,” said Pastor Heidi Loomis. “We know that the needs today go beyond food so we’re taking this year to focus on donating other products that folks in our community need. Of course you can drop off food donations as well. Everything helps.”
This year, all donated items will do double duty. The churches have donors who will donate $1 to the Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry for each item donated up to $400.
People can drop off items or other financial donations for the Food Pantry on Feb. 7 from 9-10 a.m. at the Waterloo United Methodist Church at 348 W. Madison St. (next to the BP) or from 10-11 a.m. at the Marshall United Methodist Church at 318 William St. (across from the ELC baseball fields.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.