Annual Oak Hill Cemetery meeting set for Feb. 6The annual meeting of the Oak Hill Cemetery Association of Waterloo will be held Saturday, Feb. 6 at the Waterloo American Legion building, N9250 Highway 89. The meeting will be held at 10 a.m.; masks and social distancing will be required.
Schools continue to offer free lunch, breakfastThe Waterloo and Marshall school districts will continue to offer free meals to students. In Waterloo, those who attend school in-person will not be charged to student accounts; accounts will be charged for second entrees, extra milk, etc. They need to sign up for the meals. Students who attend school virtually and any children ages 0-18 who reside in the district, regardless if they attend the public schools, will be able to pick up meals on Wednesdays from 3:45-5 p.m. in front of the high school. To sign-up for meal distribution contact Laurie Billingsley at 920-478-3633 X4201 or billingsleyl@waterloo.k12.wi.us, or Anela Garcia at 920-478-3633 X4506 or garciaa@waterloo.k12.wi.us. The procedure for Marshall meal pick-up will continue as done previously with distribution at the elementary school from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. To place a meal order, visit www.marshallschools.org/foodservice.cfm.
American Legion, Auxiliary collecting troop names and addresses
The Waterloo American Legion and Auxiliary is currently collecting the names and addresses of deployed service members. The organization will use this information to send care packages to those individuals who are serving. Contact Deb Krueger at 920-366-0152 or any American Legion or Auxiliary member with questions or with names and addresses.
Senior exercise resumes March 3
The Waterloo senior exercise group will resume meeting March 3 at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library. Classes will begin at 10 a.m. unless attendees hear otherwise. Social distancing will be practiced and attendees must wear masks. Call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information or with questions.
Waterloo School District offers indoor walking
Looking for a safe place to get steps in during the colder months? Walk the warm Waterloo School District indoor track located in the new fieldhouse for a safe, clean, and unobstructed way to help maintain a healthy lifestyle. The program runs from Oct. 12 through May 7, 2021. Indoor walking will be available from 5:30-7:30 a.m., Monday through Friday. For more information contact the pool/fitness center director at 920-478-3511.
Help deliver meals to local seniors
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is looking for volunteers to help deliver meals to seniors through the Meals on Wheels program in our community. Anyone able to give an hour or two of their time is asked to visit https://tinyurl.com/yyqcmtpt.Food pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Lions offering free Piggly Wiggly grocery delivery
Area residents ages 65 and older and those with immunity-related medical conditions can have their grocery orders from Piggly Wiggly delivered for free by the members of the Marshall Lions Club. Shoppers can place their orders online and in the comments section, enter Marshall Lions to Deliver and a phone number. Call Lion Dennis Riley at 608-235-4453 to coordinate delivery or for more information.
