Robert and Rita (Wagner) Meinholz will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary this month. The couple was wed June 21, 1955 at St. Joseph Church in East Bristol.
They have six children, Rosanne (David) Gorder of Waterloo; Rupert (Brenda), Rod, Ruth (David “Stubby”) Schuster, Rock (Amy) and Rich (Kristin) Meinholz, all of Marshall. They have 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Due to the social distancing restrictions, a formal celebration has not been planned at this time. Congratulation wishes for Bob and Rita may be sent to c/o Sun Prairie Health Care Center, 228 W. Main Street, Sun Prairie, WI 53590.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.