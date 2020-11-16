Brice Melchoir, a senior at Waterloo High School and member of BSA Troop 76 is working on his Eagle Scout service project. As part of the project, he is accepting donations for the Humane Society of Jefferson County. Fliers were delivered Nov. 7 to Waterloo residents with information on what items are needed by the humane society.

Donations will be picked at Saturday, Nov. 21; Melchoir asks that donations be placed in front of their homes beginning at 10 a.m.

For more information on what type of donations are needed, visit hsjc-wis.com/wishlist/donate.

