Marshall School Board candidate forum set for March 23
Get to know the six people running for the three Marshall School Board seats during an online forum set for Tuesday, March 23 at 7 p.m. There will be a moderator present to facilitate the meeting. The event will be held virtually but those who would prefer to attend in person should email knowak@marshallschools.org. To access the forum, visit https://meet.google.com/zou-qeyn-qfa or call 1-347-754-4495 PIN: 655 501 538#.
Mobile food pantry stops in Marshall March 26
Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 Madison St. in Marshall, on Friday, March 26 starting at 3:30 p.m. People are asked to arrive no sooner than 30 minutes before distribution.
Holy Trinity Palm Sunday service to feature live donkey
To mark Palm Sunday on March 28, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 Madison St., Marshall, will celebrate with a 10 a.m. palm procession around the church parking lot led by a live donkey. A young member of the congregation will be riding Jasper the donkey, who also participated in the church’s Christmas pageant in 2019. All are welcome to join us for this festive occasion. For more information, call Pastor Nancy Raabe at 608-655-4246.
Waterloo Easter egg hunt in set for April 3
The Waterloo Parks Department will host an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 3 at Firemen’s Park. Participants are asked to meet at the park’s pavilion at 10 a.m. for a short introduction of the Easter Bunny and instructions for the hunt. Age groups will be split up into different areas of the park. Attendees are asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing. For more information, contact the parks department at 920-478-3025.
Waterloo dog license due March 31
All dogs within the City of Waterloo need to be licensed by March 31. The fees are $15 for an unaltered male or female and $11 for a spayed female or neutered mail. There is a $10 late fee for license applications submitted after March 31. Please include updated rabies information if the vaccination expired in 2020. Residents are asked to leave payment and copies of rabies certification in an enveloped in the city hall drop box. The license tags will be mailed to the applicant.
Portland residents asked to license dogs by April 1
All dogs, including house dogs, must be licensed in the Town of Portland by April 1 to avoid a citation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department. The fee is $10 for each full male and full female and $5 per neutered male and spayed female. There is a $25 late fee in addition to the license fee if paid after April 1. A current rabies certificate must accompany the license application. Please send license applications and payments to Carleen Benninger, Treasurer, W10284 County Road I, Reeseville, WI 53579. Checks should be made payable to the Township of Portland.
Food pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Schools continue to offer free lunch, breakfast
The Waterloo and Marshall school districts will continue to offer free meals to students. In Waterloo, those who attend school in-person will not be charged to student accounts; accounts will be charged for second entrees, extra milk, etc. They need to sign up for the meals. Students who attend school virtually and any children ages 0-18 who reside in the district, regardless if they attend the public schools, will be able to pick up meals on Wednesdays from 3:45-5 p.m. in front of the high school. To sign-up for meal distribution contact Laurie Billingsley at 920-478-3633 X4201 or billingsleyl@waterloo.k12.wi.us, or Anela Garcia at 920-478-3633 X4506 or garciaa@waterloo.k12.wi.us. The procedure for Marshall meal pick-up will continue as done previously with distribution at the elementary school from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. To place a meal order, visit www.marshallschools.org/foodservice.cfm.
