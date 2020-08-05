Blood drive set for Aug. 6
The Marshall Community Blood Drive will be held Aug. 6 from 1-6 p.m. at the Marshall Fire/EMS station, 119 Industrial Drive. In addition to donating blood, people may also receive a free anti-body test. Registration is highly recommended and can be done by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or visiting redcrossblood.org.
Help deliver meals to local seniors
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is looking for volunteers to help deliver meals to seniors through the Meals on Wheels program in our community. Anyone able to give an hour or two of their time is asked to visit https://tinyurl.com/yyqcmtpt.
Schools continue free meals
for students through Aug. 31
The Waterloo and Marshall public schools are still providing breakfast and lunch bundles to students. Waterloo families can sign up for weekly pick up on Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. at the elementary school entrance by contacting Laurie Billingsley at billingsleyl@waterloo.k12.wi.us or 920-478-3633 ext. 4201 or Elizabeth Gould (se habla espanol) at goulde@waterloo.k12.wi.us or 920-478-3633 ext. 2440. Please provide the name, grade and teacher for each child receiving a bundle. Marshall families can pick up meals at the elementary school entrance Mondays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Sign up by Saturday at noon on the district’s website, https://www.marshallschools.org/index.cfm; the order form link is near the bottom of the page.
Food pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. The pick-up method at the pantry will be slightly modified. Visitors will need to register at the door of the pantry and tell volunteers what items they need to pick up. A volunteer will then fill up the order for the visitors, who are to remain outside the door of the pantry to limit the number of people entering the facility. Pantry coordinator Todd Schultz said families should only send one person to register at the door. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Lions offering free
Piggly Wiggly grocery delivery
Area residents ages 65 and older and those with immunity-related medical conditions can have their grocery orders from Piggly Wiggly delivered for free by the members of the Marshall Lions Club. Shoppers can place their orders online and in the comments section, enter Marshall Lions to Deliver and a phone number. Call Lion Dennis Riley at 608-235-4453 to coordinate delivery or for more information.
WAHS Museum open by appointment
The Waterloo Area Historical Society Museum will be open by appointment during July and August. Anyone who would like to visit can call 920-478-8015 or 920-728-2324 in advance to set up an appointment. WAHS members will be happy to accommodate any visitors during the week or the weekend. There is a new display on the main floor of the museum featuring Henry Harrison Hyer, first surveyor of the village of Waterloo. The lower level features the Maunesha Paleo Center highlighting artifacts from 12,500 years ago.
Farmers’ Market open
The Marshall Farmer’s Market is open for its second season on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is located at the village’s municipal parking lot (the former American Legion parking lot on Main Street across from Ace Hardware). Due to health and safety measures, restrictions are in place. For more information, contact Scott Michalak at michalak433@msn.com.
Groceries for Growth
continues offering weekend food
Groceries for Growth is still providing weekend food for students in grades K4 through 4th grade at the Waterloo Elementary School. Students who participated in the Groceries for Growth program have continued to receive an extra bag of food for weekends when they pick up the food at the school. Parents of Waterloo Elementary School students in grades 4K through 4th grade who would like to receive the extra food should contact Laurie Billingsley at billingsleyl@waterloo.k.12.wi.us or 920-478-3633 ext. 4201 or Elizabeth Gould (se habla espanol) at goulde@waterloo.k12.wi.us or 920-478-3633 ext. 2440.
