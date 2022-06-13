Monday, June 20 — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce cake, pear slices, sliced bread
Tuesday, June 21 — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three bean salad, pineapple tidbits, oatmeal-raisin cookie, dinner roll
Wednesday, June 22 — Meatloaf, sweet potato bake, health slaw, tapioca pudding, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread
Thursday, June 23 — Chicken cacciatore, baby red potatoes, mixed Italian salad, red velvet cake, apple slices, dinner roll
Friday, June 24 — Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, petite banana, vanilla pudding, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.
